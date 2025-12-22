Drake Maye’s wife Ann stuns in perfect Patriots fit for QB’s huge Baltimore win

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots pulled off a huge win on the road at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The quarterback’s wife Ann Michael Maye was also a big winner on the night with her game-day fit in the cold.

Maye had a monster stat night with 380 yards passing and two touchdowns with one interception in the 28-24 victory to keep the Patriots ahead in the AFC East at 12-3 and in contention for the No. 1 overall seed.

So far this season, Maye has thrown for 3,947 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his second year.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye torched the Baltimore Ravens. | James Lang-Imagn Images

While the 23-year-old quarteback has been a hit all season, so has Ann Michael. Her baking TikTok videos — “Bakemas” this month — have been so popular that she’s had her comments section inundated by fans. She even made Patriots-themed cookies before a big game.

Ann Michael has also shown she can rocked a fit whether it’s for a game day or not like when she went with a head-toe-toe New England blue for, and a Patriots all-red head-turner another. Before yesterday’s game, she also showed off a knee-high boots look before changing.

For the big Sunday Night Football matchup, Ann Michael brought a friend for the holidays and crushed her awesome Patriots jacket look with a full body suit underneath and fur hat for the cold weather. She threw in a New England-red scarf as well.

Ann Michael Maye (right) | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

It was certainly the lucky fit, and Ann Michael was certainly fired up to be at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

