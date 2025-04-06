The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s sister Kylie steps out in flashy Georgia Bulldogs-colored dress

The Georgia cheerleader sister of the now Miami Hurricanes quarterback shows off a stunning look.

Then Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts.
Then Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts.

Carson Beck left the Georgia Bulldogs for the Miami Hurricanes, but his sister is Georgia all the way.

Kylie Beck is a sophomore UGA cheerleader and is the 19-year-old sister of the quarterback. While Carson was in Athens, Georgia, she was his No. 1 fan and always a source of inspiration. She also had his back when he transferred to Miami, and when all the rumors where swirling before his breakup with Hanna Cavinder — someone Kylie was friends with — she had some strong words.

With Carson gone, Kylie is doing her thing, and showing off her love of fits and dancing. She previously wowed in a cowgirl fit in Texas, then with a Dance Dawgs duo dance off, and finally showed off her skills with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Now, she’s stepping out in a Georgia-red dress. She said, “you like the view? 🌤️.”

Kylie got together with family and showed off more of the look.

Kylie has posted a lot of positive vibe posts recently after everything involving her brother, but she’s certainly standing out this time with her fit. While Carson is a star playing football, Kylie is clearly a star as well.

