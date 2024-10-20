Kylie Beck makes Carson Beck afterthought in ‘cowgirl’ jaw-dropping fit
Carson Beck may have been the one playing on the field for the Georgia Bulldogs, but his sister cheerleader stole the show in Texas.
Kylie Beck, the sophomore UGA cheerleader and the sister of the team’s star quarterback, has been making headlines of her own lately. For Georgia’s last game, she even upstaged Carson’s famous girlfriend Hanna Cavinder in her cheerleader uniform.
With the Bulldogs in Austin to take on the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, Kylie traveled to the game and flexed on the Longhorns with her truly jaw-dropping outfit. Kylie captioned her post, “Gameday (cowgirl version🤠) #hornsdown.”
The blue minidress with the Georgia cowboy boots and a cowboy hat definitely brought the fire to Texas. “Hornsdown” are definitely some fighting words in those parts of town.
Cavinder herself liked the post — as she usually does with Kylie. The two are besties now.
With that “cowgirl” look it’s hard to remember there was a massive game between No. 5 Georgia and No. 1 Texas. Oh, Georgia won, 30-15, if anyone cares.
