CeeDee Lamb channels ‘Terminator' Cowboys intimidator fit before Ravens game
The Dallas Cowboys are back with a vengeance. Following a devastating loss last Sunday, where the Cowboys suffered a 44-19 defeat against the New Orleans Saints, the team arrived to AT&T Stadium with confidence ahead of today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens — and CeeDee Lamb is channeling his inner Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The Cowboys wide receiver came through dressed head-to-toe in black, with a black shirt encased in a sleek leather jacket and leather pants. Lamb was also carrying two large bags, completing the ensemble with ominous flair.
While the fit looks fresh and futuristic, fans on X (formerly Twitter), were bound to get their jokes out.
One fan joked that Lamb looked like he’s “about to do some Denzel Washington kinda business.”
Though we feel this fit is giving “Terminator” energy, Lamb prompted comparisons to other actors, including Wesley Snipes in the movie “Blade.” Other suggested that Lamb may be channeling Nicolas Cage in “Ghost Rider.”
Outside of film, others said Lamb looked like rapper Gunna.
Fans may have jokes, but the general consensus is that the fit is a winner. Hopefully, we can say the same about the Cowboys today.
