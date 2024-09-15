The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dak Prescott’s rodeo Dallas Cowboys fit is perfectly on brand

The Dallas quarterback strolled in for Sunday’s showdown with the New Orleans Saints looking like he’s a real cowboy.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott certainly knows how to how to put a rope around defenses. Living in cowboy country in Texas, Prescott dressed the part of a real cowboy on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys have a showdown with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and even have Tom Brady in the house to call it.

Coming off a dominating 33-17 win last week at the Cleveland Browns, Prescott looked ready to corral the offense in for another big game with his pregame fit.

Prescott certainly looks like he’s ready for his next rodeo vs. the Saints. That stare alone — he means business today. Fans were loving it:

Meanwhile, his teammate CeeDee Lamb brought the bling.

The Cowboys are seeking their first Super Bowl since 1996. They certainly are looking the part early in the season, both on and off the field.

