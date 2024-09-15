Dak Prescott’s rodeo Dallas Cowboys fit is perfectly on brand
Dak Prescott certainly knows how to how to put a rope around defenses. Living in cowboy country in Texas, Prescott dressed the part of a real cowboy on Sunday.
The Dallas Cowboys have a showdown with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and even have Tom Brady in the house to call it.
Coming off a dominating 33-17 win last week at the Cleveland Browns, Prescott looked ready to corral the offense in for another big game with his pregame fit.
RELATED: Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili’s over-the-top fits at UFC 306
Prescott certainly looks like he’s ready for his next rodeo vs. the Saints. That stare alone — he means business today. Fans were loving it:
RELATED: All about Eli Manning's wife Abby McGrew
Meanwhile, his teammate CeeDee Lamb brought the bling.
The Cowboys are seeking their first Super Bowl since 1996. They certainly are looking the part early in the season, both on and off the field.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Eek: Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap
Summer slammin’: Oly star Rebeca Andrade bikini photos stun, shows off physique
Eew: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have a ‘disgusting’ problem on their hands
Off-the-court game: Paige Bueckers flexes abs in one-of-a-kind NYFW fit photo dump
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?