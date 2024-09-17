Micah Parsons' workout playlist might surprise you (VIDEO)
Nothing can break Micah Parsons’ spirit — even a devastating Dallas Cowboys defeat in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, where Saints won in a 44-19 victory. Parsons shared he has an eclectic workout playlist on deck as he gets his head back in the game.
RELATED: Angel Reese, Latto, Mariah the Scientist link for epic selfie
On Tuesday, just days after the game, the Cowboys linebacker paid a visit to a Raising Cane’s location in Dallas, Texas, where he worked a one-hour shift, autographed merchandise, and chatted with fans. Before his shift, Parsons spoke to the press in a brief conference, in which, he shared his expectations as the seasons continued. He also explained how he copes with loss, like the one on Sunday, and his routine entails sharpening his workouts and honing in on the areas that came up short during the previous game.
Parsons also revealed that his workout playlists might surprise fans. Surely, fans can expect Rod Wave on his playlists, as he has previously indicated that Wave is his favorite artist. But since the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native has moved to Texas, he’s picked up an ear for country.
“I’m digging Zach Bryan right now,” said Parsons. “I’ve gotten into Morgan Wallen because [he] came down here [to perform at AT&T Stadium in July].”
But while these current country superstars may be on rotation, Parsons said that R&B is his go-to genre.
RELATED: Dak Prescott’s rodeo Dallas Cowboys fit is perfectly on brand
“I’m more of like, a slow-jam and R&B type soul,” said Parsons, “so I might have people [on my playlists] that [fans] might not know.”
This coming Sunday, the Cowboys will take on the Baltimore Ravens at home at AT&T Stadium. Let’s hope a shift at Cane’s helps Parsons get his head back in the game.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Naturale: Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free again, posts epic selfie catching some sun
Plus one: Caitlin Clark excitedly reacts to boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s new gig
Plus another: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens gets best dressed approval
Storming in: Gabby Williams wows in midriff, boots WNBA pregame fit masterpiece
Ouch!: Irene Aldana shows aftermath of worst UFC cut ever, puts on makeup