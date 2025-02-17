The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt's string bikini stunner makes Super Bowl loss forgettable

Gracie Hunt is enjoying a tropical getaway after a heartbreaking end to the season for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Josh Sanchez

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt pose on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors.
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt pose on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. / IMAGO / Newscom World
The Kansas City Chiefs fan base is still reeling from the massive letdown in Super Bowl LIX. Chiefs Kingdom watched Patrick Mahomes and company fail to complete the three-peat after a 40-22 shellacking courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt was one of the team's strongest supporters throughout the season, so she was naturally heartbroken when the season came to an end.

But, misery only lasts as long as you let it.

Immediately after the season ended, Gracie jetted off to a tropical location for some fun in the sun to kick back and relax after a stressful 17 weeks.

Gracie recently shared some candid photos from the trip, including a stunning rainbow bikini to her 715,000 followers on Instagram. "Grateful for sun, sand, and a fresh perspective before the next chapter begins," Gracie wrote.

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt bikini
Gracie Hunt / Instagram

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt bikini
Gracie Hunt / Instagram

That's one way to clear your mind.

Gracie is the eldest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles. She has a younger brother, Knobel, who was born three years later, and a younger sister, Ava, a cheerleader at SMU, who was born in March 2005.

With the Chiefs offseason now in full swing, it will be interesting to see where Gracie pops up next.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

