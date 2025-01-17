Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt rocks SMU cheerleader uni post with Pi Beta Phi sisters
While the college football season is over for Ava Hunt and the SMU Mustangs, the youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress was hyped Friday in her cheerleader uniform before Saturday’s big NFL playoff game.
Ava is a sophomore at SMU and is the daughter Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt. Since the football season ended, Ava had an epic Christmas break in Mexico where she sizzled in a bikini on a Cabo San Lucas beach, and crushed a sun-hot yellow minidress while posing side-by-side with famous sister Gracie Hunt.
Like Gracie, the 19-year-old Ava knows how to slay her Chiefs gameday fits like her sleek black look with boots and a red coat that won the Christmas Day game.
With the Chiefs opening up their two-time title defense at home on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium vs. the Houston Texans, no doubt Ava is excited to cheer on her family’s team. But first she was just hyped for Friday or “Phriday” as she calls it for her Pi Beta Phi sorority.
That’s quite the trio of cheerleaders there.
Ava was initiated into the sorority this past fall and has shown many fun Phridays on her social media.
While she’s enjoying her current Phriday, Saturday is a big day for Ava and the Hunt family.
