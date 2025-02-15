Gracie Hunt kicks off NFL offseason with ab-flexing bikini stunner
Gracie Hunt was among the many in Chiefs Kingdom reeling after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX letdown. The team was run out of the Caesars Superdome thanks to a dominant effort from the Philadelphia Eagles.
But, sorrow doesn't last long when you are the Chiefs heiress.
Gracie quickly turned around and jetted away to a tropical location to clear her head and shared the views with her 716,000 followers on Instagram.
MORE: Ranking Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s top 5 fits for the entire NFL season
She dropped a stunning photodump on the 'Gram flexing her hard-earned abs in a Chiefs-branded black bikini.
MORE: Gracie Hunt flexes full-body morning workout in ab-baring yoga fit
"Sometimes a wave crashes down on you, but you shake it off, paddle back out, and wait for the next one," Gracie wrote. "The ride isn’t over yet."
MORE: Gracie Hunt flexes abs in Chiefs red yoga fit for workout before championship weekend
Philosophical by ocean. A natural pairing.
It's better than anything the Chiefs had going on Super Bowl Sunday.
Philadelphia dominated from the opening kickoff and had Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in shambles until the second half. Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 59 MVP, finished the game with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots