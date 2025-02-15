The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt kicks off NFL offseason with ab-flexing bikini stunner

Gracie Hunt is drowning out her Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl letdown sorrows with a bikini beach getaway to kick off the NFL offseason.

Gracie Hunt was among the many in Chiefs Kingdom reeling after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX letdown. The team was run out of the Caesars Superdome thanks to a dominant effort from the Philadelphia Eagles.

But, sorrow doesn't last long when you are the Chiefs heiress.

Gracie quickly turned around and jetted away to a tropical location to clear her head and shared the views with her 716,000 followers on Instagram.

She dropped a stunning photodump on the 'Gram flexing her hard-earned abs in a Chiefs-branded black bikini.

Gracie Hunt in a black bikini
Gracie Hunt in a black bikini
"Sometimes a wave crashes down on you, but you shake it off, paddle back out, and wait for the next one," Gracie wrote. "The ride isn’t over yet."

Philosophical by ocean. A natural pairing.

Gracie Hunt at the MAXIM Big Game Experience presented by Vivid Seats at Resorts World Las Vegas
It's better than anything the Chiefs had going on Super Bowl Sunday.

Philadelphia dominated from the opening kickoff and had Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in shambles until the second half. Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 59 MVP, finished the game with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.

