Gracie Hunt’s stunning city lights fit with boyfriend Cody Keith
Gracie Hunt has been all over the place lately rocking her looks, but has found time to spend with her boyfriend in his hometown in yet another stunning fit.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress has been jetting all over the place before settling in Charlotte, North Carolina, with Keith. She was seen in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she showed off a dramatic new look and her insane abs in a sheer bikini top and shorts. She then flew to Texas to take in the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight at the home of the Dallas Cowboys where she was the main attraction in her leopard-print crop top. Finally, she flew to New York to watch her Chiefs finally lose a game to the Buffalo Bills, where she was the bright spot in her all-black fit.
The 25-year-old daughter of Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt is making her long distance relationship work with the 33-year-old Keith. She even showed off their “date night” over FaceTime with “him.” Now, she got to see him in person in North Carolina where Hunt posted stunning pictures in another all-black top and pants for beautiful pictures with the Charlotte city lights in the background. She captioned the photos, “Thankful ❤️ What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving season? 🤗.”
And some shots with Keith in them.
That’s a cute couple right there.
Keith played college ball as a backup quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates. He went on to attend training camps with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, and Indianapolis Colts, before taking a pre-season roster spot with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. Now, he’s a real estate broker in the Charlotte area.
The former Miss Kansas Hunt and Keith have been linked since September of this year. They certainly look great together with Keith the lucky winner with a girlfriend in fits like that.
