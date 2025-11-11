The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara brags being Russell Wilson’s wife in stunning black fit defending Giants QB

The recording artist gives her husband a shoutout while rocking a head-turning dress for both a charity event and Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Fanatics 2025 Super Bowl Party.
Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Fanatics 2025 Super Bowl Party. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Russell Wilson was forced into the New York Giants game on Sunday when starter Jaxson Dart was injured. He’d go just 3-for-7 with 45 yards and the team would lose to the Chicago Bears. At least his wife Ciara had a winning fit weekend and he got a shoutout from her.

The 37-year-old Wilson started the season as the Giants starter, but after going 0-3 he was benched. He was even booed when he got into a previous game for a couple of plays, and thing weren’t much better on Sunday.

The Bears put the pressure on Wilson and the Giants on Sunday. / David Banks-Imagn Images

RELATED: Russell Wilson posts heartfelt birthday message for wife Ciara’s 40th

The Giants are just 2-8 and just fired head coach Brian Daboll. Despite the erratic play, Wilson has been the ultimate teammate trying to mentor the rookie Dart. He also was just adorably watching game film with Ciara and their kids.

On Saturday, Ciara’s night started out at the annual Baby2Baby Gala for charity in Los Angeles where she shared some amazing photos like with former tennis star Serena Williams (scroll through).

RELATED: Ciara shows off Russell Wilson hanging with Giants stars after Eagles blowout loss

She’d then go Bond Girl for Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash where the stars all came out for the “magical” James Bond-themed party. Ciara embraced it and wrote, “The name’s Wilson. Mrs. Wilson🖤 #007.”

It’s the praise Wilson surely needed.

Giants fans may not be proud of Wilson right now, but Ciara is always proud of her husband.

Ciara/Instagram

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

