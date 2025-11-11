Ciara brags being Russell Wilson’s wife in stunning black fit defending Giants QB
Russell Wilson was forced into the New York Giants game on Sunday when starter Jaxson Dart was injured. He’d go just 3-for-7 with 45 yards and the team would lose to the Chicago Bears. At least his wife Ciara had a winning fit weekend and he got a shoutout from her.
The 37-year-old Wilson started the season as the Giants starter, but after going 0-3 he was benched. He was even booed when he got into a previous game for a couple of plays, and thing weren’t much better on Sunday.
The Giants are just 2-8 and just fired head coach Brian Daboll. Despite the erratic play, Wilson has been the ultimate teammate trying to mentor the rookie Dart. He also was just adorably watching game film with Ciara and their kids.
On Saturday, Ciara’s night started out at the annual Baby2Baby Gala for charity in Los Angeles where she shared some amazing photos like with former tennis star Serena Williams (scroll through).
She’d then go Bond Girl for Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash where the stars all came out for the “magical” James Bond-themed party. Ciara embraced it and wrote, “The name’s Wilson. Mrs. Wilson🖤 #007.”
It’s the praise Wilson surely needed.
Giants fans may not be proud of Wilson right now, but Ciara is always proud of her husband.
