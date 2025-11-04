Russell Wilson shares Ciara, all four kids snuggling on couch for Giants film study
Russell Wilson may not be starting for the New York Giants right now, but the backup quarterback is certainly ready if his name is called with a little extra help from his family.
Wilson was the Giants starting quarterback to open the season, but started out 0-3. That’s when the team went with the rookie Jaxson Dart over the 13-year NFL veteran and former Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion.
Wilson has remained positive, even when he was loudly booed when he came in for a few plays by the home fans at MetLife Stadium.
RELATED: Russell Wilson has surprising reaction to Jaxson Dart's old man 'unc' comment
He’s got his family with wife Ciara, and sons Future, 11, whom Ciara had with her ex but Wilson raised, and Win, 5, as well as daughters Sienna, 7, and Amora, 1. They support dad no matter what, like this recent photo with Wilson and Future at a game shows.
The 36-year-old Wilson and the 40-year-old Ciara have been married since 2016. She’s always a hit on game days with her fits as well.
RELATED: Ciara rocks Giants fit crushing on backup QB hubby Russell Wilson in team parking lot
The Giants just lost at home to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, and are now preparing to head to the Chicago Bears this Sunday. Wilson was studying film with Ciara and the kids snuggled up next to him at 5:42 in the morning.
He even asked Future what coverage they were in, to which he knew it was “main man.”
At this point of his career, these are the moments now Wilson will cherish most being able spend time with the family and share football knowledge with his son.
