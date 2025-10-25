Russell Wilson posts heartfelt birthday message for wife Ciara’s 40th
Ciara turned 40 on Saturday, October 25. Her husband and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson made her feel extra special with his birthday post.
The couple has been married since 2016 and recently celebrated their 9th anniversary where they paid tribute to each other in adorable videos. The have four kids they’ve raised together.
It’s been a banner year for Ciara professionally with her 8th studio album “CiCi” she released in August, but also personally as a wife and mom. Wilson paid tribute to both in his heartfelt birthday message.
”Sticking with you FOREVER!!! ❤️🙏🏾 Happy Birthday to my world, @ciara. God had a purpose putting us together — a force for something greater. Watching you shine as an incredible wife, mom, artist, and entrepreneur inspires me every single day. You do it all with grace, strength, and love. The family we’re building and the woman you are amaze me beyond words. I thank God for you constantly. I love you more than words can say baby!!! Daddy loves you! And I got the perfect birthday present for you… ’you know what it is.. it goes like ‘Da-Da-Da!’ 😂😍”
He also had this video tribute of memories for her:
Happy 40th birthday to Ciara.
