Ciara shows off Russell Wilson hanging with Giants stars after Eagles blowout loss

The embattled Giants backup QB is usually slammed by New York fans. But in this case, his big-name teammates had his back after the Eagles 38-20 loss.

Matthew Graham

July 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre.
July 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Russell Wilson and Ciara never shy away from the spotlight, and that was certainly the case for the pop star's big 40th birthday.

Presumably, the surprise bash thrown by the polarizing New York Giants backup quarterback and Ciara's husband had it all planned for Sunday night when there would be no team activities Monday, and it looks like everyone had a blast, including some of his star teammates after their blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-20.

Russell Wilson, Ciara
IMAGO / imageSPACE

Fellow backup QB Jameis Winston, injured superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers, and two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Burns posed in a photo with the happy couple in the second slide of the Ciara Instagram post about her big life-moment celebration with friends and family.

"Baby thank you for always making me feel on top of the world and for throwing the best surprise birthday party! ," Ciara wrote. "You always make every moment for me, big or small, feel special and important! You are the best!! I love you soooooo much @DangeRussWilson."

It doesn't look like Giants starter Jaxson Dart was there, at least from the photos that the "Goodies" hitmaker posted, and of course the mood from Wilson's teammates might have been a little more muted with Dart's bestie Cam Skattebo's devastating ankle injury, which followed Nabers' torn ACL and meniscus earlier this season, with Nabers' surgery reportedly happening later this week.

Wilson wrote a love note to Ciara on her actual birthday, October 25, in his own Instagram Reels post.

Ciara, Russell Wilson
IMAGO / Featureflash

"Sticking with you FOREVER!!! ❤️🙏🏾," Wilson wrote. "Happy Birthday to my world, @ciara. God had a purpose putting us together — a force for something greater. Watching you shine as an incredible wife, mom, artist, and entrepreneur inspires me every single day. You do it all with grace, strength, and love. The family we’re building and the woman you are amaze me beyond words. I thank God for you constantly. I love you more than words can say baby!!! Daddy loves you! And I got the perfect birthday present for you…”you know what it is.. it goes like ‘Da-Da-Da!” 😂😍"

Despite what Giants fans might think about Wilson, 36, most probably agree that he's outkicked his coverage with Ciara, and the mother of their four children, which the Super Bowl winning quarterback and ten-time Pro Bowler perfectly encapsulated in his birthday note.

And unlike much of the discourse on social media, it's clear at least some of Wilson's Giants teammates want to spend time with him outside of the locker room.

Russell Wilson, Ciara
July 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

