The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara has odd iced-out fit in new video with Steelers WAG Normani

The wife of New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and the fiancée of DK Metcalf link up in Ciara’s remix of her hit song “Ecstasy”.

Matt Ryan

Ciara & Russell Wilson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Ciara & Russell Wilson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. / IMAGO / Featureflash

Ciara dropped the remix to her hit song “Ecstasy” and brought a couple of friends in with her.

The wife of New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson has been super busy of late dancing with New York Knicks cheerleaders, posing with Jelly Roll in matching jean shorts, going to London and crushing on stage in a Queen of England fit, and then hitting up an awards show with daughter Sienna in matching tuxedos.

RELATED: Ciara amazes with Bollywood’s Nora Fatehi in ‘Saki Saki’ dance minus Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson
Russ and Ciara at a Knicks game / Ciara/Instagram

Ciara is close with Russell Wilson’s former Seattle Seahawks teammate DK Metcalf and his now fiancée Normani. In fact, Wilson and Ciara introduced the couple and their reaction to the engagement was priceless. While Wilson headed to the Giants in the offseason, Metcalf headed to Wilson’s team from last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Normani was a member of the best-selling girl group Fifth Harmony. Now, she teamed up with Ciara and Teyana Taylor for the “Ecstasy (Remix)”.

RELATED: Ciara shows off all-red shimmering fit for solo date night minus Russell Wilson

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

They all are reppin’ different MLB teams in the video and the picture above with Normani with the Houston Astros, Ciara the Atlanta Braves, and Taylor with the New York Yankees. Ciara even has a super-blinged out double Braves hat fit on.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

Here’s a clip from the video that Ciara shared on her Instagram. She wrote, “ITS THE REMIX!!! ECSTACY Remix out now with two of the flyest girls in history @normani & @teyanataylor! To all my ladies let’s turn it up one more time!”

That’s quite the trio in the video. It’s also the first time Ciara and Normani — although good friends — have collaborated on a song.

Well done, ladies!

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Normani, DK Metcalf
Russell Wilson, Ciara, Normani, DK Metcalf / @normani/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic

Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro

Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii

Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby

Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion