Ciara has odd iced-out fit in new video with Steelers WAG Normani
Ciara dropped the remix to her hit song “Ecstasy” and brought a couple of friends in with her.
The wife of New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson has been super busy of late dancing with New York Knicks cheerleaders, posing with Jelly Roll in matching jean shorts, going to London and crushing on stage in a Queen of England fit, and then hitting up an awards show with daughter Sienna in matching tuxedos.
Ciara is close with Russell Wilson’s former Seattle Seahawks teammate DK Metcalf and his now fiancée Normani. In fact, Wilson and Ciara introduced the couple and their reaction to the engagement was priceless. While Wilson headed to the Giants in the offseason, Metcalf headed to Wilson’s team from last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Normani was a member of the best-selling girl group Fifth Harmony. Now, she teamed up with Ciara and Teyana Taylor for the “Ecstasy (Remix)”.
They all are reppin’ different MLB teams in the video and the picture above with Normani with the Houston Astros, Ciara the Atlanta Braves, and Taylor with the New York Yankees. Ciara even has a super-blinged out double Braves hat fit on.
Here’s a clip from the video that Ciara shared on her Instagram. She wrote, “ITS THE REMIX!!! ECSTACY Remix out now with two of the flyest girls in history @normani & @teyanataylor! To all my ladies let’s turn it up one more time!”
That’s quite the trio in the video. It’s also the first time Ciara and Normani — although good friends — have collaborated on a song.
Well done, ladies!
