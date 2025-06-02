Ciara amazes with Bollywood’s Nora Fatehi in ‘Saki Saki’ dance minus Russell Wilson
Ciara loves to dance, whether it’s on stage, or in a bathrobe rocking a New York Giants hat, or in an odd workout video, or with the New York Knicks cheerleaders. The recording artist and wife of NFL quarterback Russell Wilson’s latest one doing an iconic dance with a famous Bollywood dancer and actress is simply amazing.
The 39-year-old Ciara is returning after performing at the Mighty Hoopla Fesitval in London, United Kingdom, where she rocked an all-white Queen of Engalnd fit. This comes after she crushed Russell Wilson in a jean-shorts look at a Knicks playoff game while also posing with a matching Jelly Roll, as well as her unrecognizable look next to her husband at the Met Gala.
While Ciara’s been having everyone do a crazy viral chair challenge that she also just did while in a full witch Wicked costume, seeing her do the “Saki Saki hookstep” with its creator Nora Fatehi from the 2019 song “O Saki Saki” is incredible. Fatehi wrote, “So I just got my girl @ciara doing the iconic Saki Saki hookstep.. this is Insane 😍🫡 She’s such a beautiful soul! Can’t wait to jam with u again ❤️.”
If you think Ciara is popular with 35.5 million followers on Instagram, Fatehi is even more so worldwide with her 47.2 million.
The two of them together dancing, well, that might break the internet.
Nora asked, “Guys should we drop a Song together next?” Stay tuned, cause that will be a dynamite duo.
