Ciara shows off all-red shimmering fit for solo date night minus Russell Wilson
Ciara is on fire with her fit game lately and continued her hot streak on Saturday night for a solo date without husband Russell Wilson.
The singer and wife of the New York Giants quarterback has enjoyed stepping out in The Big Apple since her man came over from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. She danced with the New York Knicks cheerleaders while posing with Jelly Roll in matching jean shorts fits. She looked unrecognizable at the Met Gala where she and Wilson were together, and then without him at the AMAs where he couldn’t get enough of her “bling bling” dress with his comments.
While she’s been a busy mom like with daughter Sienna’s epic 8th birthday where she crushed a full Wicked costume and adorable matching family fits on Easter, it was time for her to have some fun. Ciara wrote, “Think I might go out tonight ❤️“ and then dropped this all-red lingerie look jaw-dropper.
There’s a reason it already has 50k+ likes as of this writing.
The 39-year-old Ciara can do no wrong lately with her fashion choices — this is just another example of a winning look from her.
