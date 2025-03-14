Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s priceless reaction to DK Metcalf, Normani engagement
While Russell Wilson tries to figure out his next move, his former teammate and friend DK Metcalf had his own big exciting announcement that Wilson and wife Ciara congratulated him on.
Metcalf just left Wilson’s old team the Seattle Seahawks to join his likely-to-be former team in the Pittsburgh Steelers as the quarterback shops around his options. In the team’s introduction after signing the receiver to a massive $132 million deal for four years, Metcalf shared even bigger news that he’s engaged to pop-star singer Normani.
Metcalf, 27, had Normani, 28, who is the former Fifth Harmony member, hold up her engagement ring as she was sitting in the audience for his introductory press conference. "Hold that rock up, baby"!
Metcalf and Normani, who is from Oxford, Mississippi, where her starred in college for the Ole Miss Rebels, also shared the exciting news with their good friends Wilson and his wife Ciara. The couples went on FaceTime while Normani showed off her giant rock and the reactions from Wilson and Ciara were priceless. Ciara posted it on her Instagram Stories.
Wilson’s face is classic, while Ciara was clearly excited and impressed.
While Wilson and Metcalf likely won’t be connecting on the field again, they look like they have a connection for life. Wilson, who has been married to Ciara since 2016 and shares four kids with her, no doubt can quarterback some marriage advice for him.
Congrats to the happily engaged couple.
