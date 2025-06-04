Ciara, Russell Wilson’s daughter steals mom’s spotlight in matching tuxedo fit
Ciara has been off crushing so many fits lately it’s hard to keep track, but this time it was her daughter who upstaged her.
The 39-year-old has been stealing her New York Giants quarterback husband Russell Wilson thunder a lot lately like her jean-shorts fit at a New York Knicks game, and her pink bunny New York Yankees look feeling “blessed out” with her man, and her unrecognizable hairdo at the Met Gala while posing with him.
She’s also had many adorable moments with their four kids like the family in matching fits as a surprise to mom, and her full Wicked costume for Sienna Princess’s epic 8th birthday party, and this adorable cheerleader duo look with her daughter at the Pro Bowl.
Speaking of Sienna, she showed she can be just as much of a fashionista as her mom when Ciara brought her to receive her Avant Garde award and the two had matching tuxedo fits.
She definitely knows how to pose for the cameras just like her famous recording artist mother. Sienna then won the night with her adorable sign for mom.
Queen CiCi and Sienna Princess definitely made a splash, but it was all about Ciara’s adorable daughter on this night.
