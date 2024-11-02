Coco Gauff stuns in glam look, elegant high-slit dress for WTA Finals
Tennis sensation Coco Gauff is one of the best players in the world.
Currently ranked No. 3 in the world, Gauff was named the female flag bearer for the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She became the first tennis player and youngest athlete to be a flagbearer for Team USA at an Olympic Games.
And, thanks to her ranking, the 20-year-old earned a spot in the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to cap off the season.
Before the WTA Finals began on November 2, Coco and the other participants got glammed up for an elegant photoshoot.
Coco was dressed in a stunning purple gown from designer Yousef Akbar.
Other finalists included Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Qinwen Zheng, and Barbora Krejcikova.
Coco will begin her run in the finals against fellow American Jessica Pegula, the No. 6-ranked player and Buffalo Bills heiress. The match is set for 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 3, on Center Court.
The WTA Finals will run through Saturday, November 9.
