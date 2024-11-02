The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Coco Gauff stuns in glam look, elegant high-slit dress for WTA Finals

Tennis sensation Coco Gauff stunned in a glamorous, elegant dress for her photoshoot in Dubai ahead of the WTA Finals.

Josh Sanchez

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tennis sensation Coco Gauff is one of the best players in the world.

Currently ranked No. 3 in the world, Gauff was named the female flag bearer for the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She became the first tennis player and youngest athlete to be a flagbearer for Team USA at an Olympic Games.

And, thanks to her ranking, the 20-year-old earned a spot in the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to cap off the season.

Before the WTA Finals began on November 2, Coco and the other participants got glammed up for an elegant photoshoot.

Coco was dressed in a stunning purple gown from designer Yousef Akbar.

Coco Gauff, tennis, WTA Finals
Coco Gauff/Instagram

Other finalists included Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Qinwen Zheng, and Barbora Krejcikova.

Coco will begin her run in the finals against fellow American Jessica Pegula, the No. 6-ranked player and Buffalo Bills heiress. The match is set for 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 3, on Center Court.

The WTA Finals will run through Saturday, November 9.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

