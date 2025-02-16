Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren rocks Canada red top, WAG jacket for USA 4 Nations game
Connor McDavid and Team Canada hit the ice at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday for a highly-anticipated showdown with Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
In the battle of host nations, the two teams threw hands just nine seconds into the game.
When it came to the scoreboard, Connor McDavid got Team Canada on the board first just five minutes into the first period to take the roof off of the Bell Centre.
Among those cheering at the top of their lungs was the Edmonton Oilers captain's wife, Lauren McDavid.
Lauren was rocking a red-hot hot sweater underneath her Team Canada WAG jacket. Stylist Rachel Dunford shared a photo of the gameday fit.
That's one way to melt the ice.
The United States and Canada are hosting the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also features Finland and Sweden. The tournament features a round-robin format, followed by a one-game final between the top two teams.
Games are being played at the TD Garden in Boston and the Bell Centre in Montreal.
The 4 Nations Face-Off officially kicked off on Wednesday, February 12, and will run through Thursday, February 20. Up next for Team Canada is the final round-robin game against Team Finland on Monday, February 17 at Boston's TD Garden.
