Cooper Kupp's Wife Anna Causes Stir in Seahawks Coat vs. Former Team Rams in NFCC

Cooper Kupp is forever a Los Angeles Rams hero for winning the Super Bowl MVP for their dramatic comeback against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Yet in the cruel world of the NFL, the 32-year-old wide receiver was told by the Rams that they would not give him the money the Super Bowl champion was seeking in free agency, so Kupp went to their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $45 million contract, with $17.5 million guaranteed.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and wife Anna Kupp attend the Dodgers game. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

His wife, Anna Marie, penned an emotional, heartfelt note when the Kupps moved to the Pacific Northwest, and now she and their three sons, Cooper Jameson (born 2018), Cypress Stellar (born 2021), and Solas Reign (born 2023), rocked Seahawks fits for the NFC Championship Game against his former team.

The kids rocked Kupp jerseys, while mom wore a custom "10" coat and jeans.

Kupp caught up with his former teammates, Matthew Stafford, who he won that Super Bowl with, and Puka Nacua, who was the one that ended his tenure as the Rams' WR1.

Matthew Stafford made sure to find Cooper Kupp the second he got onto the field in Seattle 🥹pic.twitter.com/eL7L1XLrzP — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 25, 2026

Puka Nacua and Matthew Stafford catching up with Cooper Kupp before the NFC Championship 🤝 pic.twitter.com/FxCIw77e5h — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 25, 2026

Kupp could have his revenge today, along with his wife Anna and their kids.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp poses with wife Anna Maria Kupp and sons Solas Kupp, Cypress Kupp and Cooper Kupp. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

