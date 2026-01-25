Jarrett Stidham's Wife Kennedy Causes Stir in All-White, Black Boots Broncos AFCC fit
Kennedy Stidham has been waiting for this moment her entire life.
Oh, and so has her husband, Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who showed up to today's AFC Championship Game looking like a real-life cowboy.
In a wild scenario straight out of a cheesy sports movie plot, the 28-year-old career QB2 has been thrust into the spotlight for the AFC Championship Game against contending NFL MVP finalist Drake Maye and the New England Patriots with a chance to go the Super Bowl after Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury.
Mrs. Stidham, who met her future husband at Baylor before he transferred to Auburn, has been dazzling with her game-day looks all season, but given her husband is not the starting quarterback, they haven't gotten much attention. That all changed this week.
Kennedy flexed an unbelievable furry, navy-blue custom "8" fit last week for the AFC Divisional Round with their oldest child, daughter Lennon, and she certainly has upped her style game this week with a custom Broncos purse as the perfect accessory, only topping it with a stunning look.
Kennedy Stidham has a powerful sports dad too
If that Broncos football purse is not perfect for the AFCC, we don't know what is.
Wait, strike that, the all-white with the black boots is a killer combo that does top the pigskin clutch indeed.
Mrs. Stidham, who has three children with Jarrett, the aforementioned Lennon, born in 2022, along with son Madden, born in 2024, and Nella, born Oct. 6, 2025, has a dad who was the former CEO of the Houston Rockets, and is the current CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which is the Josh Harris group that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils.
So she's used to being in the spotlight, also playing college soccer at Baylor. Thus, it's understandable why her game-day fits have already been on fire, with this only being the latest example.
