Jarrett Stidham's Wife Kennedy Causes Stir in All-White, Black Boots Broncos AFCC fit

Kennedy Stidham has been waiting for this moment her entire life.

Oh, and so has her husband, Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who showed up to today's AFC Championship Game looking like a real-life cowboy.

RELATED: Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy in spotlight as Broncos QB1 with Bo Nix's ankle injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In a wild scenario straight out of a cheesy sports movie plot, the 28-year-old career QB2 has been thrust into the spotlight for the AFC Championship Game against contending NFL MVP finalist Drake Maye and the New England Patriots with a chance to go the Super Bowl after Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury.

RELATED: Drake Maye's Wife Ann Reveals Wild-Red AFCC Patriots Fit With Big Mistake vs. Broncos

Mrs. Stidham, who met her future husband at Baylor before he transferred to Auburn, has been dazzling with her game-day looks all season, but given her husband is not the starting quarterback, they haven't gotten much attention. That all changed this week.

Kennedy flexed an unbelievable furry, navy-blue custom "8" fit last week for the AFC Divisional Round with their oldest child, daughter Lennon, and she certainly has upped her style game this week with a custom Broncos purse as the perfect accessory, only topping it with a stunning look.

RELATED: Drake Maye’s Salary vs. Jarrett Stidham Is Shocking for Patriots-Broncos Title Game

Kennedy Stidham has a powerful sports dad too

Kennedy Stidham, Nicolette Dellanno, Izzy Nix | Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

If that Broncos football purse is not perfect for the AFCC, we don't know what is.

Kennedy Stidham shows off a custom Broncos purse for the AFC Championship Game. | Kennedy Stidham/Instagram

Wait, strike that, the all-white with the black boots is a killer combo that does top the pigskin clutch indeed.

Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shows off her AFC Championship Game fit. | Kennedy Stidham/Instagram

Mrs. Stidham, who has three children with Jarrett, the aforementioned Lennon, born in 2022, along with son Madden, born in 2024, and Nella, born Oct. 6, 2025, has a dad who was the former CEO of the Houston Rockets, and is the current CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which is the Josh Harris group that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils.

So she's used to being in the spotlight, also playing college soccer at Baylor. Thus, it's understandable why her game-day fits have already been on fire, with this only being the latest example.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama