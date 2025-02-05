Cooper Kupp's wife Anna pens emotional note to LA after Rams trade news
It has been an emotional few days for Cooper Kupp, his wife Anna, and their family after news that the Los Angeles Rams were looking to trade the star wide receiver this offseason.
Kupp has been a standout player for the Rams and proudly called Los Angeles home, but now he must prepare for the next chapter of his career.
Following the news of his trade, Kupp's wife Anna Marie also shared her heart with the fans and city with an emotional note on Instagram.
"Married to the love of my life at 21, young and with our whole lives in front of us, we could only dream of where this NFL ride would take us," she wrote. "New adventure on the horizon, so many unknowns. Excitement and anxiety tethered together. The 69th pick came and LA called."
She continued, "We had our babies here, met our best friends here, grew up together here. God, it has been such an unbelievable chapter in our life that I am so grateful for. Sobbing thinking that it has to end. I truly am so humbled to have been able to spend the last 9 years in this beautiful place we made our home. Anxious and excited to see where the next chapter will be played out.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all who have made it so unbearably hard to say goodbye. I love you LA"
In 2021, Kupp led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
Last season, Kupp was hampered by injuries but still hauled in 67 passes for 710 yards and six scores.
We'll have to see where he lands next, but someone will get a reliable veteran presence on the field.
