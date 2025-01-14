Ex-Cowboys Cheerleader Alexa Collins shares black & white bikini stunner
Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Alexa Collins has made a great living since her days with DCC, turning into a thriving social media influencer and model.
Alexa works with several online retailers and lists Fashion Nova as a collaborator in her Instagram bio.
On the 'Gram, Alexa boasts nearly three million followers, while adding 1.2 million on TikTok, and approximately 10,000 subscribers on YouTube.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Armani Latimer celebrates her birthday in revealing dress
Alexa shares GRWN videos, travel blogs, gives relationship advice, and even shared a vlog of her wedding along with a Q&A with her fiance on wedding planning and their relationship.
This week, Alexa turned up the heat with some stunning black and white bikini photos on IG.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Lea Tunnell wows in up-close shot with sweet message
She captioned the photos, "cloudy content days."
"Over the years, I've seen so many apps and platforms either fail or succeed,' she told Canvas Rebel last year," Alexa said in an interview about her viral fame, per the Daily Mail. "Instagram has been my absolute breadwinner, BUT I've seen TikTok and Youtube explode and create so many opportunities for new creators.
"I see fast content being more and more popular in the influencer space, and I do think it's going to continue to rise as it seems to be more relatable and easy for viewers to watch. If you're an aspiring influencer, I do believe that this is the best route to take in terms of creating content."
Don't expect Alexa to go anywhere anytime soon.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’