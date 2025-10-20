Dan Campbell’s wife Holly turns heads with referee-like fit for Lions’ MNF game
After a tough 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, the Detroit Lions look to get back in the win column when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles offered Lions head coach Dan Campbell, high praise ahead of the Week 7 matchup.
"Dan is very tough but he's very smart," Bowles told reporters. "He's very smart. He's very tough. He's always going to be disciplined and well coached. It's going to be a battle."
RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell's wife Holly has surprising four words facing Chiefs on SNF
Helping cheer Campbell and the Lions on at Ford Field on Monday, Oct. 20, his No. 1 fan and wife, Holly Campbell.
Holly married Campbell in 1999. They share two children together, son Cody, and daughter Piper.
Holly attends nearly every Lions game, home and away. However, sometimes the stress can be too overwhelming.
“If things are not going our way, I get sent to the bathroom,” she told People. “It's like a break. I can just, you know, sit on the toilet and watch the gamecast on ESPN and just wait for the cheers so I can come out.”
Before the Bucs-Lions game, Holly made her way onto the field to give Campbell a pregame kiss while rocking a black-and-white sweater.
She revealed her full referee-like outfit, which included black leather shorts and boots, on her Instagram Stories.
If the Lions lose, however, fans won't see this outfit for awhile. Holly puts clothing “on ice for a while" if the team suffers a defeat while she's wearing it.
