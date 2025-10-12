The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lions HC Dan Campbell's wife Holly has surprising four words facing Chiefs on SNF

Lions head coach Dan Campbell's wife, Holly, is not looking forward to the Chiefs primetime showdown in Week 6.

Emily Bicks

Oct. 5, 2025: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play at Paycor Stadium.
Oct. 5, 2025: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play at Paycor Stadium. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions enter Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 4-1 record, sitting in first place atop the NFC North.

While the Lions look to nab their fifth consecutive win, head coach Dan Campbell knows it won't be easy to stop Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co., especially with a banged up secondary.

"First of all, he can smell a rat from a mile away," Campbell told reporters. "If you're going to disguise, boy it better be worthy of a Grammy. This guy sees it all... He can alter protections, he can get to different things in the passing game."

Oct. 5, 2025: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell at Paycor Stadium. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Helping cheer on the Lions as they face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 12, Campbell's wife, Holly Campbell. However, she's not exactly excited for the Sunday Night Football showdown.

Holly, who married Campbell in 1999, shares two children with the Lions head coach, son Cody, and daughter Piper.

Holly Campbell/Instagram

Holly is a regular at Lions games, home and away. She gushed over traveling to Paycor Stadium for their Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

She posted a celebratory video after Detroit's 37- 24 victory and wrote, "We came, we saw, we conquered!! The 2025 Lion’s Ladies and one Dude Road Trip is in the books!! Thank you Cincinnati for the best time and the W 💙👊🏻."

Detroit enters Week 6 with the No. 1 scoring offense which should make for electrying primtime matchup. But Holly is just not feeling it.

She posted a graphic for the Lions-Chiefs game on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I hate night games."

@hollycampbell/Instagram

While it's nothing personal against Kansas City, it seems she's just not into the late night matchups.

EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

