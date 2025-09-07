Lions HC Dan Campbell's wife Holly all smiles in enemy territory vs. Packers
The Detroit Lions kick off the 2025 NFL season against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 1.
While Detroit has won their past six matchups against the Packers, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was not sleeping on their NFC North rival. "It's not the team that makes the most plays, it's the team that makes the least mistakes," he told Fox 2 Detroit.
Traveling to cheer the Lions on the road in Week 1, Campbell's wife, Holly Campbell. Holly told Local 4 News before kickoff, "I'm always nervous before the game."
RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell looks giant beside wife Holly for 27th training camp together
"You need a few series to like figure out like what do we look like today," she continued. Unfortunately for Holly, the Lions entered halftime down 17-3. However, her husband over 20 years remained undettered.
"We knew this wasn't gonna be easy," Campbell told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson at halftime. "This is not something that's abnormal to us. We're ready for this.... we get the the ball coming out in the second half. We're good to go!"
RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell, wife Holly share sweet kiss with ‘cheeky’ moment
Dan Campbell's Wife Holly to Green Bay On A Private Jet With Fellow Lions WAGs
Holly flew to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the Week 1 showdown with several other Lions WAGs on a private jet. The group took a happy selfie on the field before kickoff.
The 50-year-old mother of two kept her outfit casual, rocking a grey Lions hoodie and jeans.
Holly also showed off a stunning view of the historic field once she got to her seat.
