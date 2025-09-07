The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lions HC Dan Campbell's wife Holly all smiles in enemy territory vs. Packers

Dan Campbell's wife, Holly Campbell, makes her way onto Lambeau Field during the Lions' Week 1 game against the Packers.

Sep 7, 2025: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Sep 7, 2025: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions kick off the 2025 NFL season against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 1.

While Detroit has won their past six matchups against the Packers, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was not sleeping on their NFC North rival. "It's not the team that makes the most plays, it's the team that makes the least mistakes," he told Fox 2 Detroit.

Traveling to cheer the Lions on the road in Week 1, Campbell's wife, Holly Campbell. Holly told Local 4 News before kickoff, "I'm always nervous before the game."

Dan Campbell, Holly Campbell
Feb. 7, 2025: Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his wife, Holly Campbell. / @hollycampbell/Instagram

"You need a few series to like figure out like what do we look like today," she continued. Unfortunately for Holly, the Lions entered halftime down 17-3. However, her husband over 20 years remained undettered.

"We knew this wasn't gonna be easy," Campbell told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson at halftime. "This is not something that's abnormal to us. We're ready for this.... we get the the ball coming out in the second half. We're good to go!"

Dan Campbell
September 7, 2025: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shakes hands with guard Graham Glasgow at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Campbell's Wife Holly to Green Bay On A Private Jet With Fellow Lions WAGs

Holly flew to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the Week 1 showdown with several other Lions WAGs on a private jet. The group took a happy selfie on the field before kickoff.

The 50-year-old mother of two kept her outfit casual, rocking a grey Lions hoodie and jeans.

Holly Campbell
Holly Campbell (middle far right) at Lambeau Field. / @hollyhcampbell/Instagram

Holly also showed off a stunning view of the historic field once she got to her seat.

Holly Campbell
@hollyhcampbell/Instagram

EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

