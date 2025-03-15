F1 analyst Danica Patrick is absent from Australian Grand Prix after Netflix diss
Danica Patrick has certainly been active on social media in the past 24 hours.
But as fans of F1 realized, it's not as an analyst for Sky Sports for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, the most prominent on-air coverage team for Formula 1 that's simulcast on ESPN (in the final year of the deal) in the United States.
RELATED: F1 analyst Danica Patrick reveals stealth red gown for Trump inaugural ball
The 42-year-old 2008 IndyCar Japan 300 winner, the only IndyCar Series female champion, posted on her Instagram Stories working out at the gym, a staple of hers, and having a solo dinner after 18 holes for the newfound passion, golf, all while hanging out at her home in Phoenix, Arizona.
RELATED: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian stuns as skinny model at Loreal’s fashion show
Patrick is still supposedly part of the Sky Sports F1 team, but her role seems to have been scaled back significantly after being part of their international coverage last season, including the finale in Abu Dhabi.
Plus another female driver, current British driver Jamie Chadwick, has been added into the mix.
To add insult to injury, Patrick is also not a part of Season 7 of Netflix's "Drive to Survive," which is the show that made F1 a phenomenon stateside.
Patrick hasn't spoken publicly about it yet, but her golf game is keeping her occupied.
Golf is a funny game," Patrick wrote on an Instagram post yesterday. "And mostly played by those who just love to be hard on themselves. A game you will never master and repeatedly wonder - why am I doing this to myself?!"
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet
Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.
Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter