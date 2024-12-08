Danica Patrick exudes elegance in off-shoulder minidress for F1 Abu Dhabi qualifying
Danica Patrick is on her last fit stop of the season, and Saturday was her final Formula 1 qualifying look of 2024.
The 42-year-old retired IndyCar Series driver and current race analyst for Sky Sports, traveled to Abu Dhabi — in an incredible airplane experience — for the final F1 event of the season.
Patrick has already crushed the perfect Texas salute with her miniskirt and cowboy boots in Austin, then wowed in a colorful “Dia de Muertos” fit in Mexico City, and brought the fireworks to Las Vegas.
For qualifying, she got dressed way up and exuded elegance with an off-shoulder minidress stunner.
She certainly brought the style to Abu Dhabi. What will she wear on the final race day? That’s the big question.
The record-setting female driver hasn’t raced since 2018. She’s still the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series event at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008.
She’s certainly winning off the track now with looks like these.
