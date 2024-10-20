Danica Patrick's stunning minidress fit leaves politics behind
Danica Patrick is very outspoken in everything she does.
That is why it’s surprising that the former IndyCar Series driver shared a social media post that had no agenda other than her fantastic fit before the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.
Stunningly elegant in a in black minidress with yellow heels ensemble next to a swanky luxury convertible on her Instagram post, the 42-year-old history-making female driver is the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series event at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008.
The influencer is also an F1 analyst for Sky Sports, although that too has come under scrutiny.
Asked last year if Formula 1 could use a female driver, her answer was surprising to say the least.
"Well, you're assuming I want that, you're assuming that is important to me, and it's not,” she said last year.
"It's always an interesting stance I have on it. I think that what makes the sport really popular is great racing - you can have half the field out there women and have it be follow the leader, and it's not going to be interesting to watch.”
In whatever Patrick believes in politics or racing with regards to racing, she crushed it with her fit.
