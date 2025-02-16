Dawn Staley rocks epic Eagles jacket for South Carolina-UConn game
Sunday marked an epic day in women's college basketball with a star-studded doubleheader on ABC getting underway with the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks hosting the No. 7 UConn Huskies at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.
Throughout the past few weeks, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley has been repping her hometown Philadelphia Eagles during their run in the NFL Playoffs, so there was no doubt she would be proudly representing the team once again now that they are Super Bowl champions.
Coach Staley did not disappoint.
Thee Dawn Staley pulled up to gameday in an epic matte black Eagles varsity jacket that immediately had social media buzzing.
Dawn Staley certainly knows how to make a fashion statement.
While she may have been straying from her Louis Vuitton Dawn moniker in recent games, all is forgiven when you are showing out for your hometown squad.
The Gamecocks entered Sunday afternoon's showdown with a 23-2 record. South Carolina has a 71-game home winning streak, so the Huskies pulling off an upset would cause major waves in the college basketball world.
Coach Staley will be hoping South Carolina can channel its inner Philadelphia Eagle.
