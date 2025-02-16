The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dawn Staley rocks epic Eagles jacket for South Carolina-UConn game

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley was repping the Philadelphia Eagles with an incredible all-black jacket as the Gamecocks take on UConn.

Josh Sanchez

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley looks to her bench during the second half against the Texas Longhorns.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley looks to her bench during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sunday marked an epic day in women's college basketball with a star-studded doubleheader on ABC getting underway with the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks hosting the No. 7 UConn Huskies at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

Throughout the past few weeks, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley has been repping her hometown Philadelphia Eagles during their run in the NFL Playoffs, so there was no doubt she would be proudly representing the team once again now that they are Super Bowl champions.

Coach Staley did not disappoint.

MORE: A'ja Wilson rocks flawless power suit at South Carolina jersey retirement ceremony

Thee Dawn Staley pulled up to gameday in an epic matte black Eagles varsity jacket that immediately had social media buzzing.

Dawn Staley certainly knows how to make a fashion statement.

MORE: A'ja Wilson trolls Dawn Staley's ridiculously oversized hat

While she may have been straying from her Louis Vuitton Dawn moniker in recent games, all is forgiven when you are showing out for your hometown squad.

South Carolina Gamecocks women’s team head coach Dawn Staley watches the men’s game against Mississippi State
South Carolina Gamecocks women’s team head coach Dawn Staley watches the men’s game against Mississippi State / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks entered Sunday afternoon's showdown with a 23-2 record. South Carolina has a 71-game home winning streak, so the Huskies pulling off an upset would cause major waves in the college basketball world.

Coach Staley will be hoping South Carolina can channel its inner Philadelphia Eagle.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates

Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show

Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit

Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike

Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion