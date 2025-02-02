A'ja Wilson rocks flawless power suit at South Carolina jersey retirement ceremony
Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson will be honored on Sunday, February 2 by the South Carolina Gamecocks.
A'ja's No. 22 jersey will be lifted into the rafters at Colonial Life Arena when the No. 2 Gamecocks host the Auburn Tigers in an SEC showdown.
Before becoming a WNBA superstar with the Las Vegas Aces, A'ja was a national champion under Dawn Staley at South Carolina, NCAA Tournament MOP, AP Player of the Year, four-time All-American, and three-time SEC Player of the Year.
When A'ja arrived to the arena, you strutted in and left no doubt who was the boss with a stunning power suit.
During her 2024 MVP run, A'ja averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game.
Wilson led the league in points and blocks while becoming the first WNBA player in history to surpass 1,000 points in a season.
If A'ja's WNBA season wasn't impressive enough, she added a gold medal over the summer with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
And like her suit, A'ja delivered a powerful message.
And that's why she is widely regarded as the GOAT.
Reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark will also have her jersey retired on Sunday, February 2, when the Iowa Hawkeyes host JuJu Watkins and the No. 4 USC Trojans.
