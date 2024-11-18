Deja Kelly stuns in elegant dress locker room selfie before broadcasting duties
Oregon women's basketball star Deja Kelly is proving that she can do it all. After a strong start to the season with 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists through four games, the fifth-year senior showed off another talent.
Kelly continued to flex her skills as a player and broadcaster by hitting the booth for B1G+ on Sunday to call the Oregon men's basketball team's win over Troy.
Before putting on the headset, she snapped a pre-game selfie to show off her other uniform.
MORE: Deja Kelly, Oregon basketball bombshell, shows off new Ducks uniforms
Kelly was rocking an elegant brown dress and shared the look the her Instagram following with a selfie from the locker room before hitting the booth.
She officially made her broadcasting debut at the start of the season after flirting with a triple-doubler in her Ducks debut.
Kelly made the trip to Paris for the final week of the Olympics over the summer and also job-shadowed ESPN's Andraya Carter in June as she began to pursue her career as a sports analyst.
She even appeared on ABC during the network's WNBA coverage.
The former North Carolina Tar Heels standout has a strong social media presence with over 418,000 followers on Instagram and more than 878,000 on TikTok.
For her final year of college eligibility, Deja pulled an audible and announced her transfer to the West Coast where she'll suit up for the Oregon Ducks.
Last season at UNC, Kelly averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for North Carolina. Through four games with the Ducks, Kelly is averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.
It is going to be exciting to see what the future holds for the multi-talented star.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids
Gamer: Cameron Brink’s knee-high boots, tiny miniskirt wins ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns
Horns… Sarkisian shows off huge wedding ring in fire-red fit raising questions
Knockout: Sydney Thomas, viral Paul-Tyson ring girl, shares bombshell pics