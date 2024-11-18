The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Deja Kelly stuns in elegant dress locker room selfie before broadcasting duties

Oregon women's basketball star Deja Kelly can do it all and stunned in an elegant dress locker room selfie before reporting to duty for a broadcasting assignment.

Josh Sanchez

Oregon guard Deja Kelly at the podium during the 2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball media day.
Oregon guard Deja Kelly at the podium during the 2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball media day. / Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images
Oregon women's basketball star Deja Kelly is proving that she can do it all. After a strong start to the season with 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists through four games, the fifth-year senior showed off another talent.

Kelly continued to flex her skills as a player and broadcaster by hitting the booth for B1G+ on Sunday to call the Oregon men's basketball team's win over Troy.

Before putting on the headset, she snapped a pre-game selfie to show off her other uniform.

Kelly was rocking an elegant brown dress and shared the look the her Instagram following with a selfie from the locker room before hitting the booth.

She officially made her broadcasting debut at the start of the season after flirting with a triple-doubler in her Ducks debut.

Kelly made the trip to Paris for the final week of the Olympics over the summer and also job-shadowed ESPN's Andraya Carter in June as she began to pursue her career as a sports analyst.

She even appeared on ABC during the network's WNBA coverage.

 The former North Carolina Tar Heels standout has a strong social media presence with over 418,000 followers on Instagram and more than 878,000 on TikTok.

For her final year of college eligibility, Deja pulled an audible and announced her transfer to the West Coast where she'll suit up for the Oregon Ducks.

Last season at UNC, Kelly averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for North Carolina. Through four games with the Ducks, Kelly is averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

It is going to be exciting to see what the future holds for the multi-talented star.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA

