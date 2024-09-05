Derrick Henry comes through with Louis drip ahead of Ravens debut (VIDEO)
As the NFL season opener is just hours away, the players are arriving in style to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri — when the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will face off.
Ahead of his Ravens debut, the team’s running back Derrick Henry popped into the stadium with some fresh drip. While Henry’s fit looked simple — a black, short-sleeved button-up shirt and jeans — the ensemble was finished out with a large, silver Louis Vuitton bag.
Henry’s new chapter with the Ravens comes after eight years as the Tennessee Titans’ running back. Back in March, Henry signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Ravens, with $9 million guaranteed.
Henry admitted in an interview with the Ravens’ official publication that his age, 30, has raised eyebrows among skeptics who question if he can maintain his endurance and strength. But the confidence he has in himself has helped him tune out the naysayers.
"I know what I'm capable of, and I think that as long as I put the work in, the work will always show," Henry said. "Everybody can have something to say; that's just life, that's every day. But let your work talk because talk is cheap.”
In his final season with the Titans, Henry scored a total of 12 touchdowns and averaged 4.2 points per game. So his impending Ravens era appears promising
