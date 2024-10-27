Deshaun Watson gf Jilly Anais' sweet message after Browns QB's surgery
Jilly Anais has her man's back.
The former Miss Teen Houston turned social media influencer is the longtime girlfriend of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The two have been dating for approximately five years.
Through thick and thin, Jilly has stayed by Watson's side and she's once again showing her support for him after his latest devastating injury.
MORE: Deshaun Watson, girlfriend Jilly Anais pose in steamy vacation photo
Watson suffered a season-ending ACL tear against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 and successfully underwent surgery on Friday.
After news that the surgery was successful, Jilly took to social media to share a heartfelt message for the injured NFL star.
"Dear Lord, today, I come bold and full faith, knowing You are God of overflow. Just like Ephesians 3:20 says, You've got more lined up for us than we can even dream of," she wrote on Instagram.
"Teach us to chill in the waiting, trusting that You're working behind the scenes.
She added, "Open our eyes to see Your hand in every step. Help us to trust Your timing, knowing You've got this. We're ready for the blessing You've designed just for us."
Jilly has amassed an Instagram following of more than 2.4 million.
Along with dabbling in video blogs, she has her own perfume, Boss Baby by Jilly Anais, and multiple cookbooks including This Boss Babe Can Cookbook and She Cooks Too!
There is apparently no slowing an influencer down.
