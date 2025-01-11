The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown makes statement with NFL playoff hair

Amon-Ra St. Brown turned heads with his shocking new hairstyle ahead of the Detroit Lions' run in the NFL Playoffs.

Josh Sanchez

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates his fourth touchdown of the day with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates his fourth touchdown of the day with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's been a historic season for the Detroit Lions.

The team has won the NFC North in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history, won 15 games in a season for the first time in franchise history, and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC for, you guessed it, the first time in franchise history.

As they gear up for the NFL Playoffs, star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is celebrating the monumental moment.

MORE: Amon-Ra St. Brown, gf Brooklyn Adams do wholesome TikTok dance in matching pjs

Amon-Ra pulled up to Detroit Pistons' home game against the Golden State Warriors at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night rocking his "Honolulu Blue" hair, which has made multiple appearances throughout his career, but none as big as this.

The "Sun God" appeared on the jumbotron at the arena and received loud cheers as he rocked a bright blue fade next to star running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

MORE: Lions' Jared Goff's wife's heartwarming note from losers to NFC No. 1 seed goes viral

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jahmyr Gibbs sit courtside during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Nailed it.

Both St. Brown and Gibbs were named to the Pro Bowl, joined by quarterback Jared Goff, tackle Penei Sewell, center Frank Ragnow, strong safety Brian Branch, and punter Jack Fox.

With the NFL Playoffs set to get underway on Saturday afternoon, the Lions are just days away from learning who they will face in the Divisional Round when they return to action after earning a bye week as the NFC's top seed.

