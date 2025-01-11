Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown makes statement with NFL playoff hair
It's been a historic season for the Detroit Lions.
The team has won the NFC North in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history, won 15 games in a season for the first time in franchise history, and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC for, you guessed it, the first time in franchise history.
As they gear up for the NFL Playoffs, star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is celebrating the monumental moment.
Amon-Ra pulled up to Detroit Pistons' home game against the Golden State Warriors at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night rocking his "Honolulu Blue" hair, which has made multiple appearances throughout his career, but none as big as this.
The "Sun God" appeared on the jumbotron at the arena and received loud cheers as he rocked a bright blue fade next to star running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Nailed it.
Both St. Brown and Gibbs were named to the Pro Bowl, joined by quarterback Jared Goff, tackle Penei Sewell, center Frank Ragnow, strong safety Brian Branch, and punter Jack Fox.
With the NFL Playoffs set to get underway on Saturday afternoon, the Lions are just days away from learning who they will face in the Divisional Round when they return to action after earning a bye week as the NFC's top seed.
