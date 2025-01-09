The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lions' Jared Goff's wife's heartwarming note from losers to NFC No. 1 seed goes viral

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Goff first cheered on the Detroit Lions when they only won 3 games. Her sweet message shows how far they've come.

Matthew Graham

Jared Goff and his then fiancée Christen Harper
Jared Goff and his then fiancée Christen Harper / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
The joke has always been once he married Christen Goff, Jared Goff has already won.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been by the Detroit Lions quarterback's side ever since he was traded from the Los Angeles Rams for Matthew Stafford in what was then perceived as possibly the end of Goff's QB1 career. And wow, what a journey it has been for the couple, both on the field and off of it.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff shows off her Dolce & Gabbana dress for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th anniversary event / Christen Goff on Instagram

Having gotten married over the summer at a swanky Ojai, California resort, Mrs. Goff reminisced that she was on her first SI Swimsuit shoot when her husband won his first game as the Lions starting QB, going an ugly 3-10-1 as a starter.

First noticed from SI Swimsuit, where the 31-year-old model originally wrote the heartwarming note on her Instagram Stories, “From our first win 4 years ago when I was on set shooting @si_swimsuit for the first time to now!!!... So proud B2B division champs!!!”

Christen Goff
Jan. 5, 2025: Christen Goff at the Detroit Lions game / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It has since then been picked up by NFL influencers like Dov Kleiman, and her original SI Swimsuit shoot with the updated comment has 3.6 million views, with millions more on other accounts.

Goff, 30, could become a Motor City icon if he can take the Lions to the promised land by winning a Super Bowl.

If not, as we said, he's already won.

Jared Goff, Christen Goff, Christen Harper
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hugs his wife Christen / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Matthew Graham
