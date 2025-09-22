Diogo Jota's widow Rute Cardoso wears elegant white gown at Ballon d'Or ceremony
It's still hard to believe that Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva passed away.
The Liverpool FC star died in a car crash with his brother less than two weeks after marrying his high school sweetheart Rute Cardoso in a beautiful ceremony in Porto, Portugal, where both of them were from originally, sharing the wonderful day in several Instagram posts.
RELATED: Diogo Jota's heartbreaking last words to his wife Rute Cardoso before his death
The couple also had three children together, their oldest boy Dinis in 2021, a daughter (who's name is still not public) in 2023, and their youngest son, Duarte, born last year.
Liverpool honored Jota in a moving ceremony before their first home match of the English Premier League, which Cardoso attended with her children. She also attended the Wolverhampton Wanderers FC tribute, where Jota became a breakout sensation.
Jota's widow has remained an inspiration, and that continued to night when she made a surprise appearance at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in a flowing white gown, where the late Diogo and his brother André were honored in easily the most moving moment of the night.
Jota's Liverpool teammate, Virgil van Dijk, was especially emotional.
It was a great way to honor Jota, who at only 28 years old, was taken way too soon.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career