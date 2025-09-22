SI

Ballon d’Or 2025 Winners: Full List

Winners for the 2025 men’s Ballon d’Or, women’s Ballon d’Or, Yashin Trophy, Kopa Trophy and more.

Max Mallow

The full list of winners from the 2025 Ballon d’Or.
The full list of winners from the 2025 Ballon d’Or. / Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony is finally here to crown soccer’s best players, clubs and managers.

The best and brightest from across the sport will cram into Paris’ Théâtre du Châtelet for the biggest edition of the ever-expanding ceremony yet. The main men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or trophy may headline the glitzy event, soccer’s answer to the Oscars, but there are a host of other awards up for grabs including the Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy and others.

This year also marks the first time women’s players will receive multiple honors with the first-ever Kopa and Yashin Trophies being dolled out.

Here’s the full list of winners from the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

2025 Ballon d’Or: All Winners and Categories

  1. Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Winner
  2. Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Winner
  3. Men’s Yashin Trophy 2025 Winner
  4. Women’s Yashin Trophy Winner 2025
  5. Men’s Kopa Trophy 2025 Winner
  6. Women’s Kopa Trophy 2025 Winner
  7. Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 Winner
  8. Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 Winner
  9. Men’s Club of the Year 2025 Winner
  10. Women’s Club of the Year 2025 Winner
  11. Gerd Müller Trophy 2025 Trophy Winners
  12. Sócrates Award 2025 Winner

Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Winner

30. Michael Olise (France, Bayern Munich)
29. Florian Wirtz (Germany, Leverkusen/Liverpool)
28. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)
27. Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)
26. Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)
25. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter Milan)
24. Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)
23. Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)
22. Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool)
21. Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund)
20. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)
19. João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)
18. Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli)
17. Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)
16. Vinicius Junior (Brazil, Real Madrid)
15. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Arsenal)
14. Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
13. Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich)
12. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Paris Saint-Germain)
11. Pedri (Spain, Barcelona)

Final placings and winner to be confirmed

Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Winner

30. Caroline Weir (Scotland, Real Madrid)
29. Steph Catley (Australia, Arsenal)
T-27. Frida Maanum (Norway, Arsenal)
T-27. Clara Mateo (France, Paris FC)
26. Lindsey Horan Heaps (United States, Lyon)
25. Emily Fox (United States, Arsenal)
24. Sofia Cantore (Italy, Washington Spirit)
23. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden, Chelsea)
22. Esther Gonzalez (Spain, Gotham FC)
21. Amanda Gutierres (Brazil, Palmeiras)
20. Pernille Harder (Denmark, Bayern Munich)
19. Klara Bühl (Germany, Bayern Munich)
18. Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, Lyon)
17. Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Kansas City Current)
16. Cristiana Girelli (Italy, Juventus)
15. Sandy Baltimore (France, Chelsea)
14. Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride)
13. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)
12. Marta (Brazil, Orlando Pride)
11. Claudia Pina (Spain, Barcelona)

Final placings and winner to be confirmed

Men’s Yashin Trophy 2025 Winner

Final placings and winner to be confirmed

Women’s Yashin Trophy Winner 2025

Final placings and winner to be confirmed

Men’s Kopa Trophy 2025 Winner

Final placings and winner to be confirmed

Women’s Kopa Trophy 2025 Winner

Final placings and winner to be confirmed

Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 Winner

Final placings and winner to be confirmed

Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 Winner

Final placings and winner to be confirmed

Men’s Club of the Year 2025 Winner

Final placings and winner to be confirmed

Women’s Club of the Year 2025 Winner

Final placings and winner to be confirmed

Gerd Müller Trophy 2025 Trophy Winners

Final placings and winner to be confirmed

Sócrates Award 2025 Winner

Winner to be confirmed

Max Mallow is an associate editor for Sports Illustrated, primarily working on the SI FC brand.

