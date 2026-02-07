Eileen Gu Stuns in Ab-Revealing Top While Model Chills in Olympic Village Room

Eileen Gu is making all kinds of headlines already at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Her latest post in a head-turning fit in her room is just the latest.

The 22-year-old Gu is born in San Francisco, California, and goes to Stanford University, but competes for China as she did in 2022 in the Beijing Games. Gu Ailing by her Chinese name, made history at just 18, becoming the youngest Olympic champion in freestyle skiing while earning gold medals in big air and halfpipe, along with a silver in slopestyle.

Feb 18, 2022; Zhangjiakou, CHINA; Gold medalist Ailing Eileen Gu (CHN) celebrates during the medals ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza. | Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

The American-born Stanford student controversially competes for China, however, to honor her mom’s heritage and “build her own pond” as she’s said vs. being on a competitive USA Ski team.

Gu overcomes fall early to make women’s slopestyle final

Gu overcame a fall in the slopestyle event on her first day of competition and recovered to make the fianls with this run.

After a fall on her first run, Eileen Gu came up clutch on her second with a 75.30 to advance to the women's Slopestyle final. 👏#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/NtLqkjko3Q — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2026

She also caused a stir with her custom ski fit with custom Chinese details on it you can also read about in the first related link in the story.

Ailing Eileen Gu of the People's Republic of China during slopestyle freestyle skiing qualification during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When she’s not skiing, she’s a super successful professional model with over 20 brand endorsements, making her the highest-paid athlete of the Winter Olympcics (see above related link for how much she makes).

Gu slays ab-revealing fit

In her lastest post, she showed off the “oddities” she traveled with for the Milano Cortina Games while rocking the ab-revealing top.

It’s defnitely not going to be the last time the controversial American Olympic skier for China makes headlines at these Olympic Games in Italy.

Feb 7, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Ailing Eileen Gu of the People's Republic of China during slopestyle freestyle skiing qualification during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

