Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather Watching Browns QB Son at Pro Bowl
While Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was enjoying his first Pro Bowl Games in his rookie season, mom stole his spotlight with her black leather fit.
The 23-year-old Shedeur started the final seven games for the Browns after falling to the 5th round of the NFL draft after starring for dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders' Mom Pilar Reacts to Browns QB's Controversial Pro Bowl Selection
His selection to the Pro Bowl was very controversial after he went 3-4 and threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Mom, however, was super excited for him. Dad, too, touted his accomplishment in a proud moment.
Deion and Pilar were married from 1999 to 2013 and had sons Shilo and Shedeur, and daughter Shelomi.
While they don’t sit together at games — Deion has a new girlfriend in Karrueche Tran he’s brought — they definitely support their son.
RELATED: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Wears Surprising Fit for Pro Bowl, Throws Interception
Pilar is always a game-day hit in looks like this proud “mama” fit, and her bold statement one.
Pilar stuns in her fit at Pro Bowl
For the Pro Bowl Games, which is now a flag football version, she rocked the all-black look crushing the leather jacket.
Shedeur shines after rough start
Things would start a bit rough for Shedeur with a bad interception on his first drive.
Then he gave mom something to cheer about with this touchdown, followed by a couple of more.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.