Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather Watching Browns QB Son at Pro Bowl

While Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was enjoying his first Pro Bowl Games in his rookie season, mom stole his spotlight with her black leather fit.

The 23-year-old Shedeur started the final seven games for the Browns after falling to the 5th round of the NFL draft after starring for dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and his father Deion Sanders on the sideline before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

His selection to the Pro Bowl was very controversial after he went 3-4 and threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Mom, however, was super excited for him. Dad, too, touted his accomplishment in a proud moment.

Deion Sanders had a proud dad moment after Shedeur Sanders made the Pro Bowl.



"My son did something that I didn't do. He made the Pro Bowl in his first year. I made it in my third year. But he made it in his first year, so he's got that over me right now."



(via We Got Time… pic.twitter.com/seYkB6BwXE — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) February 2, 2026

Deion and Pilar were married from 1999 to 2013 and had sons Shilo and Shedeur, and daughter Shelomi.

While they don’t sit together at games — Deion has a new girlfriend in Karrueche Tran he’s brought — they definitely support their son.

Pilar is always a game-day hit in looks like this proud “mama” fit, and her bold statement one.

Pilar (right) with daughter Shelomi at a Browns game. | Shelomi Sanders/Instagram

Pilar stuns in her fit at Pro Bowl

For the Pro Bowl Games, which is now a flag football version, she rocked the all-black look crushing the leather jacket.

Shedeur shines after rough start

Things would start a bit rough for Shedeur with a bad interception on his first drive.

🚨🚨NO WAY🚨🚨#BROWNS QB SHEDEUR SANDERS JUST THREW AN INTERCEPTION IN HIS FIRST PRO BOWL GAME ON THE FIRST DRIVE.



YIKES 😳😳😳

pic.twitter.com/UWrEHuYCZy — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 4, 2026

Then he gave mom something to cheer about with this touchdown, followed by a couple of more.

Shedeur and Nico Collins got a connection going 🎯#ProBowlGames on ESPN, DisneyXD & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/WHFjYPGo9M — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 4, 2026

