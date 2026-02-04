Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Can’t-Miss Red Patriots Fit Headed to Super Bowl

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are in the Bay Area preparing for the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8. His wife Ann Michael is joining them while flying out in a can’t-miss red Patriots fit.

The 23-year-old quarterback out of the North Carolina Tar Heels has the Patriots back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019 when they won a sixth title all under Tom Brady. Now, all that’s standing in Maye’s way for a 7th one in New England is the Seahawks.

RELATED: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Stuns in All-Denim Fit Before Patriots Super Bowl

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) shake hands during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maye is also up for the MVP award on Thursday night at the NFL Honors event. He had an amazing season throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

While Drake has been special all season on the field, Ann Michael has been the WAG MVP off of it. For the playoffs, she’s been crushing her fit game like her wild sparkly pants look in the Wild Card round, to her special Drake sweatshirt message look in the Divisional Round win, to her unreal custom Maye jacket below in the AFC Championship while posing with her hubby in the snow.

RELATED: Drake Maye’s Mom Aimee in Spotlight After Patriots Super Bowl Media Night

Ann Michael rocks her Super Bowl-bound travel fit

For her travel fit, Ann Michael went with the Patriots-red all the way through except for her luggage.

Ann Michael ready to travel for Super Bowl LX | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

There’s no doubt who she’s rooting for in the big game when she’s on the plane.

She also posted on TikTok everything she’s packing.

Ann Michael Maye packing for Super Bowl LX. | Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

Is somewhere in there her game-day fit?

Ann Michael Maye’s Super Bowl-bound suitcase | Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

She’ll for sure be crushing more fire fits all week and a super one on Super Bowl Sunday.

Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in New England and will be in Santa Clara at Levi’s Stadium come Sunday.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama