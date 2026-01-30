Robert Saleh's Wife Sanaa Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Husband

Robert Saleh has arrived as the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans along with his wife Sanaa and their eight kids. While being introduced in his new job, the rarely-seen Sanaa certainly stole the spotlight with her Titans-blue fit.

The 46-year-old Saleh returned as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator this past season after being fired as head coach of the New York Jets in 2024 when he started the season off 2-3. He finished there with a 20-36 record.

Saleh is all smiles being introduced as the Titans coach. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Now, he takes over the Titans job and a team that went just 3-14 last season on a five-year deal worth an undisclosed amount.

He, his wife, and eight kids all together on the private jet to Nashville went viral.

Saleh fam has arrived in Nashville @NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/pOUjVc5kgw — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 28, 2026

Mrs. Saleh turns heads

For the press conference day, Sanaa certainly stood out with her look, though, in this epic family photo.

They have a newborn child in Saleh’s arms there, all the way to a teenage son estimated to be 15 years old.

Tennessee Titans new head coach Robert Saleh, center, poses with his family, including wife, Sanaa Saleh, and youngest child, Robert Jr., after the new head coach’s introductory press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No wonder Saleh is such a good coach — he has almost a full 11-man team at home.

The Salehs’ love story

Saleh and his wife Sanaa tied the knot in 2007 before he was an NFL head coach. He was an assistant coach for Central Michigan with now Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LeFleur where the two were roommates. LeFleur was the best man at Saleh’s wedding.

In an interview with the New York Post in 2021, Saleh was quoted as saying, “My family. They’re my Why. I wake up every morning, kiss my wife, kiss my kids, every single one of ’em goodbye... They’re the reason why I wake up in the morning to do my absolute best.”

Now, they’ll all be Titans fans.

