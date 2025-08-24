Emma Raducanu's fire-red fit produces wild US Open stat in opening round win
The curse has been broken for Emma Raducanu at the US Open.
Since winning her lone Grand Slam at the US Open in 2021, the 22-year-old British sensation had lost in the first round ever since. Until today, when she defeated Japan's Ena Shibahara 6-1, 6-2.
And the heartthrob, that fans desperately want to be Carlos Alcaraz's girlfriend, can thank her fire-red fit.
In a wild stat noted by the US Open, Raducanu is now 8-0 when wearing red at the US Open, having not dropped a set in those eight matches.
Thus the only logical conclusion, never wear any color other than red until you lose.
While Raducanu stole most of the headlines leading up to the US Open playing mixed doubles with close friend Alcaraz, displaying their natural chemistry together, it was obviously a weight lifted off of her shoulders to get that first-round victory in Louis Armstrong Stadium.
"It's my first win here since 2021, so it's extra special," Raducanu said after the match.
And if she decides to tempt fate and wear colors other than red, then it's on her if she doesn't capture that record-setting $5 million payout, the largest ever for a tennis tournament.
At the very least those fantastic all-red kicks should be a staple moving forward.
