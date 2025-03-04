Emma Raducanu all smiles in fly Nike tennis kit ahead of Indian Wells
Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is looking to bust out of her recent slump when she hits the court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California this week for the BNP Paribas Open, also known as the Indian Wells Masters.
Raducanu burst onto the scene at just 18 years old after winning the U.S. Open. She immediately became an international star and landed high-profile endorsements from top brands like Tiffany & Co., Dior, Porsche, Nike, and many more.
Unfortunately, she has battled multiple injuries since then and has yet to win another major title.
Ahead of Indian Wells, Raducanu appears to be in good spirits and was all smiles when she touched down in Cali ahead of the tourney. Raducanu was rocking her Nike tennis kit after training and shared a carousel of photos from her adventures.
Raducanu shared the photos with her 2.5 million followers on Instagram.
And, of course, she had to enjoy a quality meal.
Let the games begin.
Qualifiers at Indian Wells are officially underway with the main draw set to take place later this week.
Indian Wells will run through Sunday, March 16. Raducanu is scheduled to hit the court for her first match in the Round of 128 on Wednesday, March 5, against Moyuka Uchijima of Japan.
We'll have to tune in to see if Raducanu can return to her winning ways.
