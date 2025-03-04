The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Emma Raducanu all smiles in fly Nike tennis kit ahead of Indian Wells

Tennis star Emma Raducanu is aiming to bounce back and contend for a WTA title at Indian Wells this week, and she's looking fly and flexing her smile ahead of the tourney.

Josh Sanchez

Emma Raducanu opens The Fabulous World of Dior in London.
Emma Raducanu opens The Fabulous World of Dior in London. / IMAGO / Photo News

Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is looking to bust out of her recent slump when she hits the court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California this week for the BNP Paribas Open, also known as the Indian Wells Masters.

Raducanu burst onto the scene at just 18 years old after winning the U.S. Open. She immediately became an international star and landed high-profile endorsements from top brands like Tiffany & Co., Dior, Porsche, Nike, and many more.

Unfortunately, she has battled multiple injuries since then and has yet to win another major title.

MORE: Coco Gauff stuns in custom yellow gown in Oscars red carpet debut ahead of Indian Wells

Ahead of Indian Wells, Raducanu appears to be in good spirits and was all smiles when she touched down in Cali ahead of the tourney. Raducanu was rocking her Nike tennis kit after training and shared a carousel of photos from her adventures.

Raducanu shared the photos with her 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Tennis star Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu / Instagram

MORE: Leylah Fernandez flexes soccer skills in eye-catching houndstooth miniskirt

Tennis star Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu / Instagram

And, of course, she had to enjoy a quality meal.

Tennis star Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu / Instagram

Let the games begin.

MORE: Coco Gauff hilariously shows bathroom hack for Australian Open bodysuit kit

Qualifiers at Indian Wells are officially underway with the main draw set to take place later this week.

Emma Raducanu of United Kingdom celebrates during her match against Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 Australian Open.
Emma Raducanu of United Kingdom celebrates during her match against Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 Australian Open. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Indian Wells will run through Sunday, March 16. Raducanu is scheduled to hit the court for her first match in the Round of 128 on Wednesday, March 5, against Moyuka Uchijima of Japan.

We'll have to tune in to see if Raducanu can return to her winning ways.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst

Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards

Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip

Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top

QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion