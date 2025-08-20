The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Emma Raducanu's 3-word response to Carlos Alcaraz's US Open post adds more intrigue

The tennis superstars had a blast playing mixed doubles together at the US Open. Raducanu's reply to Alcaraz's Instagram post will have fans speculating.

Matthew Graham

August 19, 2025; Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz talk strategy during a mixed doubles match against Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper at the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
August 19, 2025; Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz talk strategy during a mixed doubles match against Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper at the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz insist their close friends, and nothing more.

Tennis fans desperately want them to change that status to "in a relationship" in a term called shipping.

Alcaraz, 22, has won seven Grand Slams already, including the career Grand Slam having won every major twice and the US Open once, hoping to add to that as this year's tournament is about to ramp up. Raducanu, also 22, has won a US Open.

Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz
August 19, 2025; Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz react after winning a point during a mix doubles match against Pegula and Draper at the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Alcaraz and Raducanu have natural chemistry as well as charming personalities, as you can tell from this video the US Open posted a couple of months ago.

That chemistry was only magnified when they hooked up, excuse us, partnered up, to play mixed doubles at this year's US Open, mostly as a showcase to get fans hyped before Sunday's real action begins, losing to Raducanu's British countryman Jack Draper and American Jessica Pegula, also daughter of Buffalo Bills billionaire owner Terry Pegula.

Emma Raducanu
Aug 11, 2025; Emma Raducanu returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Alcaraz wrote in his caption with a photo putting his arm around Raducanu, "That was fun @emmaraducanu! 🤝🏻🤩"

Raducanu replied, "Eres el mejor !! 🦸🏻‍♂️🪄🥳," which is translated to, "You are the best!!"

In only three hours, that comment has 7.4k likes and over 100 comments, many of which wanting them to be together.

Raducanu was previously reported to be with Carlo Agostinelli, son of billionaire financier Robert Agostinelli, before breaking up earlier this year.

It's straight out of a romantic comedy or any major "will they or won't they" plot from sitcoms like "Friends" that hold the test of time.

For now, both Alcaraz and Raducanu hope to add another major to their career accomplishments, especially since the 2025 US Open will be the highest purse in tennis history, with the men's and women's champion each receiving $5 million.

Emma Raducanu, tennis
Emma Raducanu/Instagram

Matthew Graham
