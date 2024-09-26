Eric Kendricks rocks Bob the Builder fit for Cowboys’ must-win vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys are in the process of building a victorious season — despite two back-to-back losses. Ahead of their game against the New York Giants, the boys have arrived to Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in some rather interesting outfit choices.
Upon their entrance, the team’s linebacker Eric Kendricks arrived in what appears to be a green Carhartt shirt, encased by brown overalls. The ensemble was complete with a red Dodge brand hat. It appears he may be channeling Bob the Builder, the namesake of the kid-favorite animated series. Perhaps Kendricks asking himself “Can we fix it?,” referring to the Cowboys’ abysmal season thus far.
The Cowboys’ season started off promising, with a 33-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns in their season opener on Sunday, September 8. However, the Boys suffered two consecutive defeats — a 44-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 15; and a tight 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 22.
The New York Giants have a similar record this season so far, with losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders, and a win against the Browns. So perhaps the answer to Kendricks’ question may just be “Yes we can!”
Fans can tune into the “Thursday Night Football” broadcast via Prime Video for kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.
