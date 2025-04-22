ESPN's Erin Dolan posts major Mets diss as diehard Phillies fan
You can take the ESPN star out of Philly. But you can't take the Philly out of the ESPN star.
The Worldwide Leader sports betting personality Erin Dolan is an up-and-coming name to watch at ESPN, already the focal point of "ESPN BET Live" along with her recurring betting segments on "Sunday NFL Countdown."
Add to that the Penn State alum's new role as in-game betting analyst for the United Football League, and it feels like a tryout on more marquee assignments for ESPN NFL games like Monday Night Football.
In the meantime, the 28-year-old Media, Penn. native is a diehard Philly sports fan and the girlfriend of Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. The couple became Instagram official in New Orleans watching the Eagles destroy the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, and ever since then, she's been a fully supportive Phillies WAG, showing up at games in fantastic throwback fits.
Although Dolan smartly went camouflage stealth mode to attend the Phillies game tonight against their hated NL East rivals New York MetsPar, she took to her Instagram Stories to throw major shade at Citi Field, the Mets home ballpark.
For those not in the know, the Philly diehard is saying Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies home venue, is better than Citi Field.
This author has attended several games at both ballparks, and not one to shy away from a strong opinion, they're actually strikingly similar.
In Sports Illustrated's MLB stadium rankings, they have Citi Field at No. 16 and Citizens Bank Park at No. 10. Both are commended for their great food options, although Philly gets more of a nod for a consistently higher turnout.
On the field, the Mets had the last laugh, barely holding on to beat the Fightin' Phils 5-4 after giving up four runs in the eighth inning in an early-season battle for first place.
Dolan upped the ante with her ballpark throwdown. Let's see if it continues.
