Yankees Star Destroys Barstool Sports Owner Dave Portnoy on Social Media
The New York Yankees torpedo bats have the baseball world divided, with some people attacking the team.
Now, the players are starting to fight back.
Barstool Sports owner and infamous Boston Red Sox fan Dave Portnoy took to X and asked for the bats to be banned before they "ruined baseball."
"Yankees have a long history of cheating and being scumbags and this just the latest. I think I saw someone on the [Minnesota] Twins or another team using it, but you gotta get rid of the torpedo bat it's unfair to the pitchers," is just a portion of what Portnoy had to say on the matter.
He also mentioned a couple of New York stars by name, as well as bringing up his own credentials as a high school baseball star.
This would eventually be used against him.
Jazz Chisholm Jr., one of the stars who Portnoy mentioned, responded to the video.
Chisholm stayed busy in the comments, replying to multiple fans who came at him.
The sluggers responses went beyond even just dealing with what Portnoy had to say.
"Was an all star before using it! It’s the Indian not the arrow old man," said Chisholm to a commenter who said he needed the bat to get on base.
Chisholm did have a .254/.325/.535 slash line back in 2022 when he made the All-Star team, but his home run power has certainly improved since he had just 14 that year.
The new Yankees star continued his defense of the torpedo bats throughout the rest of the morning and early afternoon, even going more in depth to explain what the bats do.
It makes sense why the 27-year-old would be one of the bats' biggest defenders.
He has been red-hot to start this season with three home runs through the first three games.
His hot streak really dates back to last year's trade deadline, though, as he has been a perfect addition to this New York lineup ever since.
He showed flashes of greatness with the Miami Marlins, but looks to have finally found stardom with the Yankees.
It's unlikely anything will be done about the torpedo bats this season since they are deemed to be legal. There is also a chance that nothing ever comes from it.
What may be surprising to some, is that this is not the first time these bats have being used.
Most people learned about them at the same time just a few days ago when New York exploded for 20 runs against the Milwaukee Brewers, including nine home runs. But they used them at points last season, Tampa Bay Rays star Junior Caminero has used it at points this season and other teams are looking to adopt them, as well.
It is also important to remember that the torpedo bats aren't the only reason for the explosion of offense.
On Saturday, they were facing a former teammate in Nestor Cortes, which always adds a little extra emotion. Aaron Judge also hit three on that day and he isn't using the new bats.
As of now, nothing is going to be done about the bats, but it will be interesting to watch how the drama unfolds for the rest of the year.